Priyanka Chopra's appearance at the Max Factor event in India has grabbed limelight all across the world. From her spectacular outfits, charismatic personality, and chiselled jawline to almost a size zero figure; everything made the news. And it wasn't just Nick Jonas who was bowled over by her beauty and look. The whole world took note of the former Miss World's transformation.

Social media reactions

Many on social media were quick to comment on her recent weight loss.

"Why so many thirst posts, why so much weight loss, why the colored eye contacts, who she trying to be but more importantly why?" asked a user.

"Surgery!" another user commented.

"Her jawline!!! Seems weirdly different," a social media user commented.

"I always admire her but here commenting on these photos, something was done with her jawline, she got another surgery I believe," another social media user wrote.

"Nowadays everyone looks like Sobhita dhulipala. I guess size zero is back in the trend," read a comment.

"Surgery visible on face so much change," another person commented.

"Is that Kim K?" asked one more person in the comments section.

"Ozempic worked well on u... resembles a lot like Morticia Adams," read one more of the comments on her pictures.

Karan Johar's weight loss

Recently, Karan Johar shocked the whole nation with his extreme weight loss. Maheep Kapoor in the show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives recently spoke about people using medicine Ozempic made for regulating sugar for faster weight loss.

"Maheep (Maheep Kapoor) rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives," a user commented.

Karan Johar strongly reacted to the post and wrote, "Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit (And the credit goes to Ozempic)??"