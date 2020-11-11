While the world has gone through so much during the lockdown because of the pandemic, it seems its only Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who have made the most of the lockdown and productively used it to pursue a joint business objective.

According to the latest reports doing the rounds, the star couple has been very productive with their time in lockdown. Nick, in his latest interview with ET, said, "We're actually working on a number of things together as well, so it's kind of a family business at this point."

While these may be one of their first joint ventures as a married couple, both Nick and PeeCee have a number of personal projects they have been working on. Priyanka has been keeping busy with her various film and television commitments.

Nick, on the other hand, has been busy making music with his brothers –Jonas Brothers. The boys have released a handful of tracks through the year and recently even dropped their first single for the holidays.

Well, so in that case, Priyanka is not leaving the glamour world but has definitely planned a new start to something that we all have to patiently wait for. On December 1, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will complete 2 years of their happily married life.