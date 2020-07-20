Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has penned a mushy note on Instagram for the "greatest joy" of her life, pop star husband Nick Jonas. She thanked Nick for thinking of her all the time and called herself the "luckiest girl" in the world.

Priyanka shared a picture of her birthday celebration with Nick along with the note. In the image, Priyanka, and Nick kiss in front of a mirror.

"To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable," she wrote with the image, which currently has 1.6 million likes.

"Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas," she added.

Nick and Priyanka got married over a series of ceremonies over three days in India in December of 2018. They later hosted multiple receptions for friends and family.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in "The White Tiger", an upcoming Netflix adaptation where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.