The day that celebrates our real-life heroes is here. The unconditional love that our fathers have for us and things they do going beyond their limits is truly adorable and worth praising.

Even though one must not wait for a special day to thank their parents for what they do to nurture their child and make them a true human being, Father day marks a special day to celebrate Fatherhood. There is no more difficult job than being a father, it's a relationship that is beyond any definitions.

Being a father is the greatest pride for any man and since the whole world celebrates International Father's day today, we thought of bringing forward some handsome to-be dads of next-gen who will surely become loving daddies to their children.

Ranveer Singh

The handsome hunk Ranveer Singh will truly be a kickass father. It would truly be a treat watching him as a father since he has nailed the role of being a loving husband, he will surely gove some major fatherhood goals to everyone.

Talking about being a father, Ranveer in an interview, with Pinkvilla revealed that he has left everything about family planning to his wife Deepika Padukone. He said, "It's not my call really. Partly, it's my call but mostly it's just her and I allow her that".

The 34-year-old actor also said that he soon wants to have kids but the command lies on Deepika. He quipped, "My biological clock is ticking. I want to become a family man. I love kids."

That's adorable, Ranveer. Don't you think?

Nick Jonas

There isn't a slither of a doubt that Nick Jonas will be a fantastic father to his future children. Being a loving uncle to his two nieces Alena and Valentina he has surely started showing some good parenting qualities.

During an interview, the JoBro was asked about his plans to have children one day. The musician answered, "I think that's a real dream, and I think I've had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it in two ways."

Nick continued, "You could say that was unfair or you could say it's given me some real perspective at an early age and I've seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."

Well, we are sure that you will be an ideal father Nick.

Virat Kohli

Well, everyone is eagerly waiting for our Indian cricket captain to become a father soon. Virat Kohli is can be a true father figure as he would teach his children qualities of sportsmanship and dedication for the country.

In an interview with ESPN, Virat was quoted speaking about having kids and what he doesn't want in their house after he becomes a father.

"I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up," he told the channel.

Ranbir Kapoor

Since the rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage is quite high on social media and have become a trending topic, we assume how would Ranbir turn as a father. Well, surely he would be one of the hottest dads of Indian cinema.

Ranbir had recently in an interview confessed that he is dating Alia Bhatt, but their relationship is 'too new' and needs breathing space, however Alia Bhatt's take on marriage and having kids is quite different. According to her, she wants to get married just because she wants kids. Alia added that she has always believed that she would get married because of kids. So whenever she decides to have kids, that's the time she will marry as well.

Well, we wonder when that day would come when Ranbir would be celebrating Father's day with his children.

Varun Dhawan

Just like Ranbir and Alia, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding rumours are also doing the rounds on social media. Varun being a fun-loving and enjoyable person would definitely become a fun father figure to watch. In fact, he had already started performing all the duties of a being a father for her niece.

Even David Dhawan thinks that his son will be an ideal father. While talking to Hindustan Times, David Dhawan was asked if Varun would make a good father, to which he replied "Of course. I see him become a father one day and I know he will be a very good father. He is so nice with his niece (Rohit Dhawan's daughter) that everyone in the family is sure about the same.

In the same interview, Varun was quoted speaking that he wants to look like a 'cool chachu' in front of his niece.

He was quoted saying, "Having Rohit's daughter is like living my own childhood. But I don't want her to see me as an old chachu. I hope she thinks I'm cool (laughs). I'm already doing everything from changing nappies to other things involved with raising a bay with my niece."

Well, this all indicates that he will become a cool daddy too since he has already started making so many efforts in becoming one.