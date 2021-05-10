Priyanka Chopra can give anyone a run for their money with her sensational fashion outings. From backless silhouettes, thigh high slits to drama on the sleeves; Priyanka raises the bar every time she is on the red carpet. However, it is her love for plunging neckline and how elegantly she carries it that makes us believe how she was born to strut and dominate the world. Let's take a look at all the times Priyanka Chopra made us skip-a-beat with plunging necklines.

Priyanka Chopra's inclination towards deep and plunging necklines have always ticked all the right boxes. The actress grabbed all the spotlight when she was spotted wearing a highly plunging neckline gown at Grammys 2020. While one section had loved her Ralph and Russo dress, another felt she didn't rock it.

Talking about how she prevented a wardrobe with such risqué outfit, PeeCee had revealed an inside story. She had said, "So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like a netting."

Chopra had also said that she even though she never takes "fashion" too seriously, she doesn't step out without making sure that her dress is proper. She added that she makes sure there is no scope for a wardrobe malfunction whenever she steps out.Talking about fashion and how it plays between the women of the family Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, Priyanka had said, "We're all as a family very individual in our choices and we're also women who don't let fashion dictate us, really."