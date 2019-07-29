Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sure do look like they are in love. And it seems Priyanka Chopra wants the world to know.

Priyanka Chopra was recently on holiday in Miami and she shared a few snaps to her social media. Reportedly, the gorgeous 37-year-old actress posted pics from the recent trip celebrating her birthday to her Instagram account. The pictures include her flashing the flesh in a striped ensemble and snuggling up to her pop star husband Nick Jonas.

We have to say, they do make an adorable couple. Reportedly, the couple tied the knot in a lavish, unforgettable celebration in India last year, and made their union official in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

'I'd never realised having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things,' she told Elle UK recently. 'When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. 'We are learning about each other every day.'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sure are couple goals. She doesn't seem insecure about her man at all. But when you're Priyanka Chopra, trivial things like insecurity are a distant thought.

Priyanka Chopra on the other hand seems to be enjoying her newly wedded bliss, Priyanka Chopra doesn't seem to be in any hurry to return to Bollywood as she seems to be preparing to settle down in Hollywood. These pics do seem to back that observation. Is Priyanka Chopra leaving Bollywood behind? You can check out the pics here: