Priyanka Chopra's pictures from a Bulgari event in Paris have gone viral. The actress raised the temperature as she posed in a sensuous dress. PeeCee took to Instagram to post a seflie with Anne Hathaway and Blackpink's Lisa. The Desi Girl left everyone's jaw dropped with her bold and powerful outfit that demanded all your attention.

Sharing a picture from the event, Priyanka wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!❤️ @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway." Bulgari wrote, "Perfect trio ❤️❤️❤️ So proud we had you with us for the unveiling of our new High Jewelry collection!" Actor Eiza Gonzalez also wrote, "I'm sad I missed u ladies❤️❤️have so much fun!!!!!" Priyanka's orange metallic gown with a plunging neckline grabbed the limelight.

Priyanka - Nick's emotional post

Priyanka welcomed her baby girl – Malti Marie Chopra Jonas – this year through IVF. The little one, who was born premature, had to say in NICU for almost 100 days before she came home.

Chopra had taken to social media and written, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

The couple further wrote, "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."