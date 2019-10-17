Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta; let's take a look at celebs who would be celebrating their first anniversary this year.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in Jodhpur on December 1, 2018. "It's so different. I'd never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose," Priyanka told Elle magazine.

"There's a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day. We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on December 1. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's get it.' And suddenly we were like, 'Oh god. It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you just do it once. So it's fine," she added.

Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal: isha Ambani tied-the-knot with Piramal scion Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018, in Mumbai. The couple got married in presence of the who's who of the entertainment, business and political world at their home Antilia.

Talking about Anand, Isha had said in an interview that he is calm and quiet but has an amazing sense of humour. Further elaborating, Isha had said that Anand, in many ways, is similar to her father and she sees the same qualities in him that she adores in her father Mukesh Ambani.

Shloka Mehta – Akash Ambani: There is no denying the fact that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta make for a beautiful couple. Akash and Shloka have been childhood friends who turned into lovers as they grew up. Akash and Shloka tied the knot in a grand ceremony on March 9, 2019, at Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex. Their wedding saw the crème-de-la-crème of society in full attendance.

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh: Ranveer Singh married the Queen of Hearts, Deepika Padukone, in a grand and extravagant ceremony. The couple tied the knot in an exclusive, intimate wedding on Lake Como on November 14, 2018.

"Finding a place that would feel private was the top priority. And we both love the water, so to be surrounded by water was important," Deepika had told Harper's Bazaar.

Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chatrath: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath and hosted several parties for the industry people later. This year would not only mark Ginni's first Karwachauth but the couple is also expecting their first child in mid-December.