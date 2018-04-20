Time magazine has published its annual list of 100 Most Influential People Thursday, April 19. Suits actress and soon-to-royal Meghan Markle has been named one of them. Markle's fiance Prince Harry is also named in the list.

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been a friend of Markle for a long time, has honored her while referring her as "a princess for the people" in a heartfelt tribute.

If one remembers, Princess Diana was also well known as the "People's Princess" for her interactions with the public, building a bond and breaking down the stereotypical traditions.

So, is Chopra comparing Meghan Markle with Princess Diana by calling her "a Princess for the People"?

Chopra's beautiful write-up in honor of Markle says it all.

She writes: "Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place.

"Her [Markle] compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes—obvious in her actions—will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness."

The Baywatch actress continued: "Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."

Markle and Chopra's endearing friendship is nothing new. Once when The Wendy Williams Show host referred Markle as "Prince Harry's girlfriend," Chopra quickly added, "Also, Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements."

The beautiful royal wedding of Markle and Prince Harry will take place in the United Kingdom on May 19, 2018.