Priyanka Chopra's recent photoshoot reaffirms why she was the perfect choice for Bollywood movie Fashion. The Quantico star looks like she could give some of the hottest models in the fashion world a tough competition.

Posing for Vanity Fair, the Bollywood-Hollywood diva donned four looks, each distinct from the other. In the first look shared by Vanity Fair, Chopra dons a red-hot look in a gorgeous Valentino outfit. She looked away from the camera with her lips curved into an almost pout. Chopra let her tresses follow the trail of the wind as she let them fall off her shoulder.

In the second look that the actress shared on her Instagram, Chopra is seen ditching the bra in a Ralph Lauren jumpsuit. She accessorized the look with the help of Foundrae necklace. The black-and-white picture captured the essence of the star.

Draped in black, Chopra finally flashes her beautiful smile for the camera. The picture looked like a natural shot as Chopra is seen with her eyes closed, seated crossed legged in a Louis Vuitton outfit.

In an interview with the magazine, Chopra took pride in revealing that she was a tough girl living in a man's world.

"The hardest part of starting work in America, after having an almost 15-year career elsewhere was to have to walk into a room and introduce myself," she shared.

Always on the move, Chopra says that she goes where work takes her and has no complaints. "I go where my work takes me. When you want something bad enough, you find a way of doing it. And I want the world," she shared.

The 35-year-old star has a lot going on. Next week, she will be seen playing Alex Parrish in Quantico season 3. She will then take on the big screen with her second Hollywood venture A Kid like Jake followed by Isn't It Romantic, a rom-com with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. Back home in India, she will be seen with Salman Khan in Bharat.