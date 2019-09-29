Priyanka Chopra is one actress who has never shied away from calling a spade a spade. While she might have found her soulmate in Nick Jonas, there was a time when the diva was in love with Shahid Kapoor. Before she finally accepted that she was dating Shahid Kapoor at one point of time, Priyanka had spoken about her relationship with Shahid Kapoor on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adaalat.

Rajat Sharma asked PeeCee to clarify the rumours of Shahid Kapoor having opened the doors to Priyanka Chopra's home when IT officers had come to raid the place. Clarifying the same, Priyanka told him that when the IT team came to her place, her mother was not at home. Even her father was out of the station. And since Shahid was her neighbour, Priyanka decided to call him, who very kindly came to be with her and stayed throughout the period the IT people were at her house.

Further talking about the rumours of Shahid having opened the door when the IT people raided her home, Priyanka said that the media should stop writing things which are not proven as it affects her family and her near and dear ones.

When Rajat Sharma confronted her about the IT team having found Rs 6 crores under her mattress, Priyanka vehemently denied the allegations. She said no such money was recovered from her home.

She added that she takes pride in being one of the highest tax-payers and had no worries when the IT team visited her as she was aware that there would not be any discrepancies. She also said that she was sure that just in case the IT team would find some discrepancy, she would be willing to pay the difference in the amount.