Protesting her "arbitrary suspension" from the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday stepped down as an anchor for the Sansad TV show "Meri Kahani".

"After my arbitrary suspension that has totally disregarded Parliamentary norms and rules, to stifle my voice, my party's voice inside the chamber, I am unwilling to continue taking space on Sansad TV when my primary oath to the constitution is being denied to me," Chaturvedi said in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu.

"That this suspension also chose to disregard my Parliamentary track record and my contribution beyond the call of duty so as to give a platform to women Parliamentarians to share their journey, I believe injustice has been done but as it is considered valid in the eyes of the chair, I must respect it," she added.

Chaturvedi and 11 other members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended on November 29 for the entire Winter session for what was described as their "unruly" conduct in the previous Monsoon session.

"I believe it is my duty that when today the highest number of women MPs have been suspended in the recorded history of Rajya Sabha for an entire session for speaking up for the people of this country, then I need to speak up for them and stand in solidarity for them," Chaturvedi said.

Describing her experience with Sansad TV as an "enriching" one, she said: "I am certain they (the Sansad TV team) will also understand the reason for my inability to see the entire commitment of getting women Parliamentarians share their story through a platform they truly deserved to have and which helped them share their trials and tribulations to reach the Parliament."

Since November 29, when the 12 MPs were suspended, opposition parties have been demanding revoking of the suspension, staging protests and walking out while the government has not budged, instead wanting to carry on as usual with passing several bills.