In a huge victory for the farmers who have been protesting against the three farms introduced by the Central government, the Lok Sabha has passed bills to repeal these laws.

The bill was introduced by the Union Minster for Agriculture and Farmers' welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar. Opposition parties resorted to slogans demanding a discussion on the bill. The bill will be taken up by the Rajya Sabha as the next step.

Modi apologised to the nation earlier this month and said he would repeal agricultural changes that he, as Prime Minister, failed to explain to a portion of farmers.

The opposition demanded a discussion on the Bill, which was passed by voice vote. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. after it.

The three Bills that have been repealed are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Farmers to continue protests

Farmers, on the other hand, are refusing to end their agitation because they want the government to legalise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) after the laws are repealed.