Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' is well known for launching new faces in the entertainment industry. The popularity of the show is such that prominent names such as Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan only further cemented their popularity among viewers, while many contestants like Nitibha Kaul and Manu Panjabi found their careers getting a boost after appearing on the show.

It is often said that Bigg Boss can change lives of people and it has happened to many Bigg Boss contestants, specially those who got film offers because of their stint in the show. Let's have a look at all those names who landed up in big roles after participating in the controversial show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16 is enjoying extreme popularity and fame right now. According to reports, the 'Udaariyaan' actress has been offered a role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Dunki' on the recommendation of Salman Khan. Though there are mixed reports about the same, TellyChakkar has recently claimed that the actress has confirmed that she went to meet director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is another popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant and she was offered a big movie while she was inside the house. Nimrit has reportedly signed Ekta Kapoor's 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2', which will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was known for her adorable moments and her relationship with late TV actor Sidharth Shukla during Bigg Boss 14. Though she did not win the show, she won many hearts and was one of the most-loved contestants. Soon after the show, the Punjabi actress was seen in several music videos, advertisements and now she is all set for upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan' along with Salman Khan. This proves that Bigg Boss indeed changed her life.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, who was a part of Bigg Boss 9, saw a huge change in her life as her career graph sky rocketed after she appeared in the reality show. Immediately, after the show, Nora went started appearing in many films and also got a role in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, who was a former pornstar, was a part of Bigg Boss 5. The actress, who is now a popular name in Bollywood, got her first break in the industry from the show as she was offered a movie by Mahesh Bhatt when she was inside the house. Ever since then, she has never looked back.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 6 and she was offered a role in Salman Khan's movie 'Jai Ho'. However, she had quit the film industry later.