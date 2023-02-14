Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 and took home the glamorous trophy, cash prize of Rs 31,80,000 and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary bagged the third spot, Archana Gautam was voted out at the fourth spot, and Shalin Bhanot left the house being in the fifth position.

Talking about the prize money, the initial amount of the prize money of Bigg Boss 16 was earlier kept at Rs 50 lakh but housemates had lost the entire Rs 50 lakh during the show due to their mistakes. Later, in the task set by the makers, the housemates got back the amount of Rs 21 lakh and during the grand finale, the finalists managed to earn back Rs 10 lakhs more by unanimously deciding Shalin Bhanot's eviction. Let's have a look at Bigg Boss past winners and how much prize money they received.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!' actress Shilpa Shinde who won the trophy of Bigg Boss season 11 in 2017 took home a total prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs. Hina Khan was the runner-up of the season.

Bigg Boss season 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most talked about seasons and often termed as one of the best seasons in the history of the reality show. 'Balika Vadhu' actor Sidharth Shukla had lifted the gorgeous Bigg Boss season 13 trophy and took home Rs 40 lakh in prize money. Unfortunately, Sidharth Shukla passed away in September 2021 leaving the entire nation in shock.

Bigg Boss season 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash

'Naagin 6' actress Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss season 15 and received Rs 40 lakh in prize money. The actress grabbed eyeballs throughout the show for her love affair with co-contestant Karan Kundrra. Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss season 14 winner Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik, who was known for her character in 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' won Bigg Boss 14 trophy in 2020 and was awarded with a prize money of Rs. 36 lakhs.

Bigg Boss season 12 winner Dipika Kakar

Bigg Boss season 12 saw 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Dipika Kakar lifting the winner's trophy along with Rs 30 lakh in prize money in 2018. Former cricketer S Sreesanth was announced as the runner-up of the season.