Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally released the first song from his upcoming film titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Sunday, February 12, during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. The song, titled 'Naiyo Lagda' shows Salman and Pooja Hegde romancing each other amid picturesque valleys near Leh and Ladakh.

Salman Khan releases first song 'Naiyo Lagda'

Sharing the clip of the song on Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, "Naiyo lagda dil? Toh suno, #NaiyoLagda dil..."

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the love anthem shows the 'Tiger 3' actor sporting long hair and a rugged look, while the 'Rashe Shyam' actress looked extremely beautiful in colourful attires. 'Naiyo Lagda' has been crooned by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal. Despite of being launched late at night, the song video has already crossed 3.1 million views on YouTube.

Check the song here:

The song, which has created quite a storm on social media, has received mixed reactions from the audience. While the fans loved the song, many people have slammed the choreography of the song. One user commented, "Salman khan isn't just a word it's emotion for millions of peoples across the world," while another said, "After such a long long time, a song is sounding, feeling and looking like a beautiful romantic 90s song. Well done the makers and the performers."

Fall in love this Valentine's with the romantic tunes of #NaiyoLagda.



Naiyo Lagda is very melodious! ?#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/u9krFFWIuD — Shaaz (@_BeingShahbaaz) February 12, 2023

On the other hand, a netizen sarcastically wrote, "When you Adjust Your Underwear without using your Hands". Another comment read, "Salman bhai showing us how to fart while doing dance."

Salman bhai showing us how to fart while doing dance



Chartbuster #NaiyoLagda pic.twitter.com/v0FGdmf1Gm — ANKIT (@VintageSRKian) February 12, 2023

When you Adjust Your Underwear without using your Hands ✋??#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #NaiyoLagda pic.twitter.com/PnHUZlvnnC — Monkey D Luffy (@Mohdhash7) February 12, 2023

Film is slated to release on Eid 2023

Earlier, composer Himesh Reshamiya had posted a story on his Instagram Story stating, "@BEINGSALMANKHAN Really excited for Tomorrow, Kuch special tareeke se launch hoga #NaiyoLagda kal raat by Bhaijaan Hint: It's gonna be BIGG #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan."

Coming to the movies, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release on Eid 2023. The film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.