Bigg Boss is one of India's most popular reality shows and is often considered to be a game changer for artists' career as each contestant of the show gets the limelight. On October 1, the 16th season of Salman Khan's show got premiered on national television. This season, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Manya Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary, Manya Singh and others have entered the show and are giving tough competition to each other.

However, Savriqul Muhammadroziqi, popularly known as Abdu Rozik, from Tajikistan is seen to be gaining the attention of the viewers as well as the contestant most because of his innocent behaviour. So far in the house, he is looking no less than a little cute child.

Who is Abdu Rozik?

Abdu, who is the world's smallest singer, had impressed Salman Khan by performing one of the actor's most popular song Dil Deewana from the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. The 19-year-old singer has a YouTube channel named Avlod Media and it features over 580K subscribers. On Instagram, Abdu has a follower count of 3.5 million. He won over the internet with his song 'Ohi Dili Zor'.

According to reports, Abdu belongs to a family of gardeners in Tajikistan and rose to fame after a video of him fighting Hasbulla went viral on social media. Netizens like Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla, a Russian TikToker and MMA competitor, for their small height and great personality.

The global sensation was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets and his growth and hormone development stopped at the age of 5. Due to his family's financial problems, they couldn't get him treated which eventually led to his height getting stagnant at a young age.

Bullied and mocked in school

Rozik said that he was bullied and mocked in his childhood because of his height as a result of which he could only get three years of formal education. The teachers also didn't provide him with books as they thought that teaching him will be a waste of time.

Unable to read or write, Abdu started to hum his own tunes and write his own lyrics and started to home-school himself. Initially, he used to sing in the streets of Tajikistan to provide for his family. When he was 17, he was spotted and sponsored by Yasmine Safia who hails from the royal family of UAE. Yasmine invested to harness and hone Abdu's skills and allowed him to travel all over the world. Later, Abdu shifted to Dubai.

Talking about his journey and attributing his success to Yasmine, Abdu said, "CEO and founder of IFCM. ae Yasmine Safia of Dubai deserves a special mention for putting me in coaching classes for Hindi and English, mentoring my music, sports, acting, and dance career, and helping me breakthrough in the world performing market." He added, "She made me believe in myself and even taught me to count and to understand different currencies as I had been cheated badly in the past. She always taught me that my condition is a blessing, not a curse as I was always told my whole life. With that confidence, I am here today standing tall in mind and spirit and proud to represent a forgotten community."

'Unfortunate child of God'

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Abdu said, "I am excited and nervous but I can't wait to embark on the next chapter of my life with Bigg Boss 16. Being short and small used to be such a hindrance as people always underestimated my aptitude. People always bad-mouthed me as being the unfortunate child of God and mocked me for my disability throughout my childhood, but now look where I have reached today."

Apart from Bigg Boss, Abdu will also be seen in Salman Khan's most anticipated film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which is slated to release in 2023.