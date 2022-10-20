Actress Pooja Hegde has suffered a ligament tear in her ankle and the 'Buttabomma' star took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 20, to share the unfortunate incident with her fans and followers. However, though the doctors have advised her to take complete rest, the actress hinted that she was continuing work despite injury.

Shoots despite injury

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pooja shared a picture of her injured foot, with compression bandage wrapped around it. The photo showed that the actress had placed her foot on a big pillow. She wrote alongside, "ohkayyy then! Ligament tear (black tick emoji)."

Later, she shared another clip from her makeup van where she was sitting in front of the mirror as she was gettig ready, most probably for a shoot. The makeup and hair artist could be seen helping her get ready. She placed her injured foot on a black pillow. At the end of the video, she gave a pout and smiled. The story had a caption reading, "The show must go on."

On the work front

Pooja have been quite busy these days as she is filming her upcoming film alongside Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Recently, the 'Mohenjodaro' star celebrated her 32nd birthday on the sets of the film along with Salman Khan and Venkatesh. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

Apart from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Pooja will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is a modern-day retelling of William Shakespeare's classic comedy A Comedy of Errors. Pooja will also star in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film and in Puri Jagannadh's directorial Jana Gana Mana alongside Vijay Deverakonda.