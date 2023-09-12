Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has swept the box office off its feet. After crossing Rs 200 crore, the film is all set to enter the Rs 300 crore club by its first weekend. Jawan's star cast has been raving about the experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. Priyamani has also revealed how she was placed behind Shah Rukh Khan in the song, Zinda Banda.

Priyamani spills the beans

The Family Man actress revealed that she was placed behind SRK in the song. However, she saw the actor looking behind him to see where she was. When Shah Rukh saw the Get On The Dance Floor actress behind him, he asked her what was she doing there. Priyamani recalls she told him that the choreographer made her stand there.

How SRK reacted

"He said, 'What are you doing behind me?' I said, 'I don't know, sir. They've placed me behind you. This is what they said.' He said, 'No,' and took my hand, caught my shoulder and made me stand next to him. He told Shobi master and Atlee sir that, 'I want this girl to stand next to me. I don't care what the choreography is. I don't get anything. She is my dance teacher right from Chennai Express. I don't care even if I go wrong. I'm going to look at her only and we're going to do so," Priyamani quoted SRK in an interview.

She added that with each step he used to ask her where the hand would go, how the leg would move etc. She also said that Shah Rukh Khan kept practising until he got all the steps right and didn't stop. She also called him one of the most hardworking actors out there.