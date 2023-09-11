Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is making new records and breaking old records with each passing day. The film has entered the Rs 200 crore and looking at entering the Rs 300 crore club soon. The film is SRK's most expensive film till date. And with that, the amount the star cast took home is also mammoth. Let's take a look at Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee took home.

Shah Rukh Khan: If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, King Khan took a well deserved Rs 100 crore for his role in the film. Not just this, he is also reportedly taking 60 percent share of the profit the film makes.

Atlee: The film's director has continued his winning streak even in Bollywood. For helming the magnum opus, Atlee charged a whopping Rs 30 crore.

Nayanthara: Nayanthara's role in Jawan is being widely appreciated. The diva plays a supercop and if reports are anything to go by, the actress has charged a big number to play the part. As per a report in Siasat.com, Nayanthara has charged Rs 11 crore to come onboard.

Sethupathi: Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, has charged an even bigger number than the actress. If a TOI report is anything to go by, the Vikram Vedha actor has charged a whopping Rs 21 crore to play the antagonist in the film.

Priyamani: The Family Man actress reportedly took home Rs 2 crore to play the part of SRK's girl squad.