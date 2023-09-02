Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer has created a storm. The power packed action entertainer has set the internet of fire. Touted as the biggest entertainer of the year and helmed by Atlee, Jawan boasts of a brilliant star cast. From Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani to Sanya Malhotra; the film has a powerful star cast.

Jawan fever grips the world

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan fever is riding high in the USA as well. If reports are anything to go by, the film has earned close to ₹2 crore in advance booking across 450 locations in the USA. While the film is expected to shatter many box office records, the starcast has also taken home massive amounts to be a part of the project. Southern superstar Nayanthara is not only making her Bollywood debut with Jawan but will also be seen in a crucial role opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Nayanthara, Vijay's staggering fee

And if reports are anything to go by, the actress has charged a big number to play the part. As per a report in Siasat.com, Nayanthara has charged Rs 11 crore to come onboard. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, has charged an even bigger number than the actress. If a TOI report is anything to go by, the Vikram Vedha actor has charged a whopping Rs 21 crore to play the antagonist in the film.

Vijay's desire to work with SRK

Vijay had revealed in an interview that he expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan at Nayanthara's wedding. From there on things took a turn and he was soon cast. "I met SRK again at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding and I told him 'I want to be a bad guy for you, sir.' He said, 'We were really hoping to cast you.' From that conversation, we met and Jawan happened," Sethupathi told Indian Express in an interview.