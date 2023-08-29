After smashing the box office with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to wreath havoc on the bigscreen with Jawan. Helmed by Atlee and starring stalwarts like SRK, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi; the film is all set for its big release on September 7. The frenzy and craze around the film is at an all time high, that too, even without the trailer release.

Sold Out!

Amid all this, few centres in India opened the film for advance booking and the results were astonishing. Eager fans took less than 15 mins to book the entire slot and the advance booking tickets were all sold out within minutes. In some cities, such as Thane, the cost of ticket went up to as high as 1100 but SRK fans didn't flinch before booking their seat on the adventure ride.

Massive collection in USA

Not just in India, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan fever is riding high in the USA as well. If reports are anything to go by, the film has earned close to ₹2 crore in advance booking across 450 locations in the USA. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has added that 13750 tickets have been sold in US. "Even before the Trailer launch, #Jawan crosses $200K mark at the USA Box Office. Advance sales - $210,339 [ ₹1.74 cr] Locations - 450 Shows - 1884 Tickets - 13750," he tweeted.

Vijay Sethupathi on working with SRK

"I met SRK again at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding and I told him 'I want to be a bad guy for you, sir.' He said, 'We were really hoping to cast you.' From that conversation, we met and Jawan happened," Sethupathi told Indian Express in an interview.