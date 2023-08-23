Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his second release of the year Jawan which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. The film will be released in multiple languages on September 7, 2023.

Ahead of the same, the CBFC Central Board of Film Certification has certified the film a U/A certificate by indicating that the film is a family-friendly watch and can be seen by all age groups.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, "The film has been certified U/A with an approved runtime of 2 hours 49 mins (169 Mins, 14 Secs). The #Atlee directorial is all set for Sept 7 release."

The certificate copy of Jawan has gone viral on Reddit.

Redditors have taken to social networking platforms and expressed their concern over deleting certain words from the film.

A user wrote, "It's funny that 'Paida hoke' (being born) and 'Ungli Karna" (to poke someone) are censored...And they passed Hanuman speaking slang in Adipurush."

Another mentioned, "We r actually more censored now than we were in the 90s 2000s or even early 2010s (80s also was wilder than now)."

It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. Shah Rukh Khan will be a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. His father's version will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

SRK will also be sporting six different looks in the film. Out of which one will be bald.

King Khan during 'AskSRK' session on answered a question about Jawan. A fan asked, "Hello @iamsrk sir, can you tell us any lessons or messages from #Jawan that you hope the audience will take away after watching the film? Looking forward to it! #AskSRK."

To this, SRK said, "The film has a strong take on women empowerment...how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan."

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is touted to be a high-octane action entertainer and also stars Deepika Padukone. The movie also marks Atlee's directorial debut in Bollywood.