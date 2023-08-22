Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon. The actor has time and again proved her acting mettle with various films in Bollywood. The actor is shining bright in Hollywood. Her recently, released series Citadel garnered rave reviews from her fans and critics.

The actor is married to Nick Jonas and has a daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka often shares pictures and videos with her husband and daughter from their outings.

Priyanka Chopra shows her belly button piercing

The band Jonas Brothers is currently on a North America tour and the band of Jonas Brother performed in New York. Jonas Brothers family as well as Singer Nick Jonas' wife-actor Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, had joined him in New York.

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and dropped cute pictures of their family outing from New York and Boston.

In the same Instagram carousel, she shared close-up pictures of her belly button piercing. She oozed oomph in a white crop top as she posed for husband-singer Nick.

She captioned the picture as, "August magic..."

As soon as Priyanka dropped the pictures netizens were quick to comment on those.

A section of netizens dropped heart and fire emojis and praised the picture-perfect family.

While some were of the view that she has started exposing too much.

A user wrote, "Daily Chopra drama is here."

Personal front

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, in 2022 via surrogacy.