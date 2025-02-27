It might have been a while since Priyamani got married to director Mustafa Raj, but she still continues to get trolled over 'love jihad'. Priyamani and Mustafa Raj got married in 2017 after a whirlwind romance only to be constantly meted with hate and negativity over their inter-faith marriage.

The Family Man actress said that she shared the news of her engagement to let the people who genuinely care for her know about it. However, soon hate started pouring in on her post with accusations of love jihad. Priyamani added how the trolls crossed all limits when they said that even their kids would join ISIS.

Trolling family

"When I announced my engagement, I just wanted to share this happy moment with people whom I honestly believed genuinely cared for me. However, I don't know for what rhyme or reason, unnecessary hate started pouring in, and the love jihad accusations followed. They even went to the extent of saying that, when we have kids tomorrow, they would join ISIS," she told Filmfare in an interview.

The Jawan actress further said that the trolling took a toll on her. She also mentioned how even till now, anything she posts, majority of the comments remain about her inter-religion marriage.

Still gets hate

"I understand that since I belong to the media and the film industry, you can say what you want. But why do you want to attack somebody who is not at all (a part of these things)? You don't even know who that person is. It took a toll on me for 2-3 days because I kept getting a lot of messages. Even now, if I post something with him, nine out of ten comments will be about our religion or caste," she added.

On the work front, Priyamani was last seen in Malayalam film - Officer on Duty. She will next be seen in Jana Nayagan, which happens to be Vijay's last film before his retirement.