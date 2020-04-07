Priyamani has always played it safe and never got into controversies. Yet on some occasions, there were strange rumours around her and one such occasion was during her stint as an ambassador to Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

What was the speculation about?

There were rumours of a celebrity cricketer misbehaving with her. It was reported that the said person in an inebriated condition tried to touch her inappropriately for which she slapped him. This piece of gossip had not only brought the celebs under the negative light, but there was a feeling that such incident could become a black mark to the event which united celebs from across the country.

Later, Priyamani, during an interview, had denied the rumours and put an end to the baseless story. "I will tell you what exactly happened there. Someone played a prank with me by stealing my mobile. It was my brother's cell that I was using for the time being. I was tensed and requested every member from the hotel staff to help me out,"

A Prank Gone Wrong

"In the end, the person, who played the prank with me, came to me stating that he was having it. I don't want to name the person and I was furious because it was my brother's phone. So, I told him that please don't do it and it was unfair... yes it was little politely rude," she added.

However, Priyamani did not reveal the name of the person although the interviewer had asked to name it. Later, the speculations died.

Priyamani is one of the few actresses who worked in five leading film industries. She has hit to her credit in all the languages. Currently, she has a couple of projects in her hands. Notably, the 34-year old is playing the role of a Naxalite in Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam 1992, Venkatesh's Naarappa, Sirivenella, Dr 56 and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.