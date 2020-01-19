Maidaan, based on the golden era of Indian football, has been in the news since the time it was announced. With Ajay Devgn playing the lead, the movie will depict how the Indian football team brought glory to the country between 1952 and 1962, under the guidance of Syed Abdul Raheem.

The poster of the film, earlier shared by Ajay, gave a glimpse of a jam-packed stadium. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The latest news suggests the National Award-winning actress Priyamani has also been roped in to play the leading lady of the film. In other words, she has replaced Keerthy Suresh.

Maidaan initially was supposed to have Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and she had even shot for the first schedule of the film. But now, Priyamani is set to step into Keerthy's shoes and here's why.

As per a source, both Keerthy and the makers of the film felt that she looked too young to play a mother. The actress had lost weight too, as compared to the day she had signed for the film to the present day.

Priyamani was recently seen in Amazon Prime's The Family Man alongside Manoj Bajpayee and has received praises for her role.