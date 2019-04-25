It looks like Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof are the youngest couple on the block. Both Priya and Roshan became overnight stars with their merely 26-second clip of their romance in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song, which became viral within minutes it surfaced on the internet. And it seems like the two hit it off on the sets of their Malayalam debut film Oru Adaar Love.

As Roshan turned 20 on April 23, Priya posted a heartfelt note for him which spoke a great deal about their relationship. Sharing a portrait of Roshan in her timeline, Priya wrote on Instagram, "I'm not really good with words. But today I'd like to thank you for everything that you've done for me. You are the only one who always stood by me no matter what. You risked yourself for that each and every time. I don't think I can ever make it up to you. But I want you to know how much you mean to me. Ummm you already know that your worth is beyond these words.So, I wish you all the luck in life. Keep shining for me and stay blessed. I promise to do my bit to keep that smile wide on your face always. And finally I promise to promise you all the promises."

Priya has always maintained how Roshan has been special person in her life and the off-screen chemistry often suggested that the two debutantes might just be more than good friends. And going by Priya's heartfelt note for Roshan, it looks like the two have grown very close to each other and look inseparable as a couple.

Roshan too has been very responsive on Priya's Instagram posts and couldn't stop giving away hearts in the comment section. Take a look.