"Wink girl" Priya Prakash Varrier became victim of online trolling after she recently made a blunder while making an Instagram post.

Priya recently posted a picture on Instagram that shows her posing with a product she endorses. While there is nothing wrong in the picture, it is the caption that got the actress in trouble.

In the caption of the post, Priya added, "Text content for Instagram and Facebook", making it apparent that she copy-pasted the caption without even reading it properly. Although she soon rectified the mistake, it was already late as screenshot of the goof-up was already taken, and followers started trolling her.

Earlier, Disha Patani had faced an embarrassment after she had made a similar error. The actress had made an endorsement post, and in the caption mistakenly wrote, "Hey - final video is here. Will mail you the high res video in something so please use that as the final video to be uploaded. Caption below".

In no time, she got vehemently trolled by netizens for copy-pasting content without properly checking it.

Some time ago, Priya had faced much criticism for her upcoming film Sridevi Bungalow. The movie apparently depicts the life struggles and death of late actress Sridevi. Netizens had accused Priya and the makers of the film of trying to make money out of Sridevi's death.

However, Priya and the director of the film claimed that the movie is not based on Sridevi. "Sridevi is just the name of my character in the movie. Who would want to create such controversies? I think the curiosity surrounding the trailer is good and we have to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi ma'am," the actress had told a publication.

Priya rose to fame with her wink in the movie Oru Adaar Love. The particular scene had gone viral on social media, making her an overnight star.