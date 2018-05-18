After netizens fell in love with Priya Prakash Varrier's wink, her on-screen love interest Roshan Abdul is all set to steal hearts in the Tamil teaser of Oru Adaar Love.

The short clip gives fans a little more than the viral wink to go gaga over. In the video, the Malayalam actress and her co-star are seen in the chemistry lab where the actor gazes at his lady love, giving some major love goals.

The scene moves on to the school campus with Roshan and Priya oozing love as they steal glimpses of each other before he leaps into the air - a scene that immediately brings to mind the popular Hindi song Pehla Nasha from the Aamir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

Oru Adaar Love's new song will bring back memories of falling in love for the first time. The song was teased on Instagram by the cast of the movie and later shared on YouTube where it began trending. The new song gives the viral wink a miss this time and focuses on the other cast member.

Directed by Lulu, the film delves into the concept of innocent school romance. However, following the internet popularity, the makers reworked on the script with Priya and Roshan as the lead characters.

Talking to IBT India, Lulu said that the movie revolves around the relationships between young students and has a nostalgic feel to it.

The film is all about students in their 12th board life. 80% of the film will be about their school life. It will showcase both love and friendship of students. Hope this movie would make everyone feel like going back to their school once again. That's the impact I wish to have with this movie.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on the occasion of Eid though the Tamil trailer hints at a release date sometime in September.

Oru Adaar Love Tamil Song Teaser