If you found Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's chemistry sizzling in Suraj Hua Madham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, you'd be impressed at how close Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul came to replicating that mind-blowing chemistry.

The couple, who became the talk of the town after a clip of Priya Prakash winking at Roshan went viral, were seen setting the stage on fire as the danced to the hit song from the Karan Johar directorial.

Dressed in a beige gown, Priya is seen waltzing with her Oru Adaar Love co-star while he lip-syncs to the Sonu Nigam's voice. The adorable video has got several talking, with fans unable to stop raving about how adorable they look together. Given their chemistry, several quizzed if Priya and Roshan are dating. The video was shared by one of her fan clubs.

The dance video comes days after a clip of Priya singing to Hawa Hawa went viral. The actress, who will make her debut in the Malayalam movie in June, is seen singing the hit song at a friend's wedding. The actress loves singing and her official Instagram account has videos of her covering some Bollywood songs.

As for her film career, she will be seen Oru Adaar Love, a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. With Priya, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef play the lead roles. The music is composed by Shaan Rahman.

The first song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi led to Priya becoming an internet sensation. It has been reported that due to her popularity, Oru Adaar Love could be released in several languages.

The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018. Watch her dancing and singing video below:

Priya Prakash Varrier dancing to Suraj Hua Madham video:

Good night pic.twitter.com/xzLCBl9EEj — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) May 9, 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier singing Hawa Hawa video: