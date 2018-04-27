Priya Prakash wins Viral Personality of The Year

Oru Adaar Love hits the screens in June

Priya Prakash Varrier might have not dreamt that she would bag an award even before the release of her first movie Oru Adaar Love. Her expressions have done the magic as she has now received her first honor.

Priya Prakash was honoured at the Outlook Social Media Awards. Her first award came in the form of Viral Personality of The Year. Announcing the news, she wrote, "Feeling honoured to receive my first award.Thank you Outlook for choosing me to be the "viral personality of the year". This is for you omarikka and the whole crew of Oru adaar love [sic]"

She was spotted in wine-coloured, off-shoulder ballroom gown at the event. Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao and Athiya Shetty were others who were honoured at the Outlook Social Media Awards.

Coming back to Priya Prakash, the budding actress shot to fame overnight after the song from her upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love, which is written and directed by Omar Lulu, hit the internet. Her wink made her internet sensation. She won the hearts of millions of people across the globe.

Her popularity became evident after she garnered over five million followers on Instagram in a matter of days.

Meanwhile, the actress has been flooded with several movie offers. Reports claim that the filmmakers from Bollywood and Tamil Nadu have approached with interesting subjects. But she is yet to give her consent to any project.

Her debut movie Oru Adaar Love, which has Roshan Abdul Rahoof and others in the cast, will release in June.