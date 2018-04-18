Call it sheer luck or talent, debutants Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Rahoof have become household names not just in Kerala, but across the country. These youngsters became internet sensations overnight. It was just a few cute expressions that won millions of hearts. But did you know there is an interesting story behind it?

You might be surprised to know that the winking scene of Priya Prakash was not at all planned when the director Omar Lulu conceived the film. According to the director, it was Roshan, who was supposed to wink at the girl in a particular scene. The actress was asked to stare back when the boy winks at her, the director told the New Indian Express.

"However, when I shot Roshan winking, I asked Priya whether she knew how to wink. She said yes. So, in a sequence when Roshan lifts both his eyebrows, Priya gives a wink," the daily quoted him as saying.

Impressed with the outcome, the director decided to give "more space" to them by reworking on the script although the producer Ouseppachan was not really amused.

The director went ahead and shot the sequence with the debut actress's wink for the 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' track. To convince the producer, he released the track on YouTube, which turned out to be a massive hit on the internet. The chemistry between Priya Prakash and Roshan worked and her wink turned out to be a big-time hit, winning her millions of fans across the world.

The video of the song has received over 6 crore hits till date with 7.14 lakh likes so far. The hit song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, written by PMA Jabbar is composed by Shaan Rahman.