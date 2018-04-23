Priya Prakash Varrier wished Roshan Abdul Rahoof with a special birthday message.

Priya and Roshan were recently spotted dancing to Yaanji song from Pushkar-Gayathri's Vikram Vedha at an event.

Both Priya and Roshan became overnight stars with their merely 26-second video clip from their debut film.

Mohammed Roshan aka Roshan Abdul Rahoof, the boy who made young girls drool over him with his flirtatious expressions in Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from his Malayalam debut film Oru Adaar Love, has turned 19 on April 23. And his onscreen crush, Priya Prakash Varrier aka the winking girl has once again floored him while wishing him on his 19th birthday without saying anything at all.

The Thrissur girl shared a beautiful picture of her dancing with her favourite man who was gazing at her, flashing his million dollar smile on his face. She wished him with a special birthday message which reads, "Happy birthday to my favourite, I needn't say anything, Because you know it all. Stay blessed!"

Priya's birthday message clearly suggests that Roshan is a special person in her life and that they share a great camaraderie. It would be too early to say that the two debutantes might just be more than friends but their crackling chemistry has left fans stunned.

Both Priya and Roshan became overnight stars with their merely 26-second video clip from Manikya Malaraya Poovi song, which became viral within minutes it surfaced on the internet.

While Priya floored boys of every age with her flirtatious wink, Roshan stole the hearts of many young girls every time he was seen flirting with the winking girl.

The two became so popular on social media that the makers of the film decided to give them more screen time and work around their roles in the film.

Priya and Roshan were recently spotted dancing to Yaanji song from Pushkar-Gayathri's Vikram Vedha at an event. And to no one's surprise, their dancing video soon went viral on social media.

The two, who are currently gearing up for their upcoming film, have been promoting their debut film at regular occassions by giving them a glimpse into their bewitching chemistry.