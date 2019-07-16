Priya Prakash Varrier, who rose to fame with her wink stunt, recently imitated the act with Arbaaz Khan and the latter gave an epic reaction to it. A celebrity photographer posted a collage on Instagram that shows Priya and Arbaaz imitating the young actress' popular act.

Seeing Arbaaz's reaction to Priya's wink, the latter burst out in laughter. We are sure even Arbaaz's girlfriend Georgia Andriani would laugh at her beau and Priya's cute act.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz and Georgia are more open about their relationship now. Georgia even seems to be gelling well with Arbaaz and Malaika Arora's son.

Post Arbaaz and Malaika's divorce, the two have moved ahead in their lives with their respective new partners. While Arbaaz is dating Georgia, Malaika is also now open about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika and Arjun are often trolled on social media for their age difference but the two never pay attention to such negative comments. They are even rumoured to be planning to get married.

On the other side, Arbaaz and Georgia are now often spotted hanging out together with the former's son Arhaan. It appears that Arhaan has also accepted her as his father's new lady love. However, there has not been any buzz of they getting married anytime soon.