It will be Ranveer Singh versus Priya Prakash Varrier at the box office this Valentine's Day as their respective movies – Gully Boy and Oru Adaar Love is slated to be released on the same day. However, it appears that people are more keen to watch the "winking girl's" film than Ranveer starrer.

Priya Prakash rose to fame ever since her winking video had gone viral on social media. Craze around Oru Adaar Love also increased after people got to know that the video is from the same movie.

With the release of the Malayalam film nearing, makers of Oru Adaar Love recently released another clip from the film that shows Priya having a lip-lock scene with the male lead Roshan. This video also garnered huge attention, and it looks like this has made people more interested to watch Oru Adaar Love than Ranveer's big movie Gully Boy.

A look at IMDB's most anticipated Indian movies and shows reveals that people are keener to watch Priya's film. Oru Adaar Love tops the list with 36.7 percent popularity on IMDB, while Gully Boy comes second with 21.5 percent.

The most anticipated Indian movies and shows widget tracks the real-time popularity of relevant pages on IMDB, and dispalys those that are currently generating the highest number of page views on IMDB.

With a difference of 15.2 percent popularity on IMDB, Oru Adaar Love seems to be catching more attention of viewers than Gully Boy.

Being released on Valentine's Day, Oru Adaar Love may be grabbing more eye-balls as it is a new-age romantic film.

Nonetheless, Gully Boy also has a massive hype around it, and it is being expected to have a grand start at the box office. The trailer of the film had garnered positive response from the viewers, which is likely to be reflected on the opening business.