Akshay Kumar turns a year older on Wednesday, September 9, and social media is buzzing with wishes from millions of fans across the globe. Akshay has been reigning the Bollywood industry for close to three decades now and is one of the most sought after actors with back-to-back hits. His choice of movie scripts and his versatile acting skills have only increased his fanbase.

From starring in low-budget movies to making it to the Forbes 2020 list of world's highest-paid celebrities, the Khiladi actor has come a long way. He has grabbed the 52nd spot in Forbes list with estimated pre-tax earnings of around Rs 366 crore ($48.5 million) between June 2019 to May 2020.

With such earnings, no wonder Akshay lives a life king size. On his 53rd birthday, let's take a look at some of the ridiculous expensive things owned by the Laxmmi Bomb actor.

Private Jet - Rs250 crore

The first on the list is the private jet that cost him Rs 250 crore. Akshay, who is known for his punctuality, travels via his private jet in order to save time. He uses it to fly to places during promotions along with colleagues and for vacations with family. The actor has been seen multiple times with his prized possession.

Sea-facing house - Rs 80 crore

Akshay lives with his family in a two-story bungalow in Prime Beach Mumbai. The house is worth a whopping Rs 80 crore. It is said that Akshay has an emotional connection with this particular plot because, at an early stage of his career, he had his photoshoot done at the same spot and had hoped to buy the property someday.

Rolls Royce Phantom - Rs 3.34 crore

Just like most of the Bollywood stars, Akki too has a fascination for luxury cars. Rolls Royce Phantom is one of the most expensive cars available and Akshay is one of the proud owners along with a few Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.

Bentley Flying Spur - Rs 3.2 crores

Another super expensive four-wheeler that can be found in Sooryavanshi star's garage is Bentley Flying Spur. This car is also special as only a few of it are manufactured and Akshay is one of the few special owners.

Range Rover Vogue - Rs 2.5 crore

One of the most elite cars, the Range Rover, too is owned by many celebrities and Akshay is one of them. The actor is often snapped travelling in this luxury vehicle.

Porsche Cayenne - Rs 1.2 crore

Another car adding to Akshay's fleet of vehicles is the Porsche Cayenne. It is comfortable and spacious to fit his entire family and is one of the most prized possession of the actor. Porsche Cayenne is owned by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as well.