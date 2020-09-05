The audience has definitely missed King Khan on screen. After Zero, the actor retreated from the ring and made his presence felt through the movies and projects he backed as a producer. However, fans have been waiting to see him back on the big screen.

Shah Rukh Khan rejected 20 films

In the past two years, Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the silver screen. However, reports have been consistently emerging about the possible scripts he has okayed, even when no official confirmation was announced.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, before signing four films after careful selection Bollywood's King Khan rejected 20 odd films. After the commercial failure of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan took a backseat when it came to films and mostly produced projects under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

Among the films he turned down were the Rakesh Sharma biopic 'Salute' which he had signed but pulled out of. There were many big names in the list of movies the actor turned down including Salman Khan's 'Guns of North' where he would have played the cop.

Just this year, there were reports that he would do Ali Abbas Zafar's Mr India reboot. This movie saw a lot of controversy between makers of the original and the reboot. However, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan had not signed the film due to different reasons. Reportedly, he was also offered films by directors and producers like Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra. Much of all these reports, were reduced to hearsay.

Still, fans now have something to look forward to as the actor has signed four projects. Among them are Pathan, Siddharth Anand's action film and Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy film which is yet to be titled. The actor has continuously hinted at partnering with the renowned director as his next outing. He is also said to have been on board for Atlee's next film. The actor was also said to be in talks with Raj and DK for a film that he said to have 'loved' the script of.

After all this time, and much consideration the handpicked scripts are bound to be some glorious entertainers to add to the actor's already powerful body of work.