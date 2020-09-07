Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most awaited movies of Akshay Kumar and fans were really excited to witness the magic on the OTT platform on September 9. But it's 2020 and anything can happen in this year. After making the headlines for the clash with Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, Laxmmi Bomb is once again trending.

Recently it was reported that Laxmmi Bomb won't be releasing on September 9 due to some technical issues and now the news is pouring in that it has been pulled out of OTT platforms, completely. According to the reports, Akshay Kumar starrer will not be released on Disney + Hotstar and will hit the big screens once movie halls become operational again.

Some people are also claiming that the makers are planning a joint OTT-theatre release. Though makers are yet to give any confirmation about the same, #LaxmmiBomb is trending all over the internet and fans are eagerly waiting for its theatrical release. Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of Tamil language drama Kaali, which will star Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Will Laxmmi Bomb face the wrath of SSR Supporters?

Though the movie is almost set to release, either on the OTT platform or in the theatre, it's success is under the radar. After Sadak 2 faced heavy backlash on social media and maximum dislike on Youtube, movies like Laxmmi Bomb, Coolie No. 1 and more are next on the line. While half of the netizens are excited about the movie, supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput are blaming Akshay for stealing SSR's game idea and are prepared to boycott the movie.

Laxmmi Bomb Trailer

Though the release date of the movie was out, the trailer of the movie has not been released by the makers. As per the sources, the trailer of the movie is already ready. Earlier, the trailer was planned on August 18, but things were delayed when the director requested an additional two-day shoot.