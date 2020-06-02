The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved 28 private laboratories in Bengaluru to conduct Real-Time RT-PCR and TrueNat/CBNAAT tests to find out coronavirus/COVID19-affected people, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Coronavirus was first discovered in the 1930s when an acute respiratory infection of domesticated chickens was shown to be caused by the infectious bronchitis virus (IBV). Human coronaviruses were discovered in the 1960s. Some other human coronaviruses like SARS-CoV, HCoV NL63, HCoV HKU1, MERS-CoV were identified in 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2012, respectively.

Covid-19 is the latest pandemic and this outbreak was reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019. It was later spread across the world. It is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus in 2019. It is a kind of common virus that causes an infection in your nose, sinuses, or upper throat. Most people who fall sick with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover without special treatment.

The WHO approved diagnostic tests like Real-Time RT-PCR and TrueNat/CBNAAT to identify the patient infected with COVID-19 The ICMR has approved 476 Government and 205 private laboratories to conduct these tests across India. Bangalore has around 10 government labs and 28 private labs that do COVID-19 tests.

What is Real-Time RT-PCR?

Real-time RT-PCR is a nuclear-derived method for detecting the presence of specific genetic material from any pathogen, including a virus. Originally, the method used radioactive isotope markers to detect targeted genetic materials, but subsequent refining has led to the replacement of the isotopic labelling with special markers, most frequently fluorescent dyes. It is now the most widely used method for detecting coronavirus.

What is Truenat?

Truenat is a small machine that is battery operated and requires minimal training. It can be easily used in a smaller setting. The sample of the throat and the nasal swab is collected by the trained technicians wearing personal protective equipment. The machine can easily give the result between 30-60 minutes.

What is CBNAAT?

Cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test (CBNAAT) is a recently introduced polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based method for the detection of TB. It also detects rifampicin resistance as it targets the rpoB gene of mycobacteria.

What is the fee/rate/price of COVID-19 tests - Real-Time RT-PCR and TrueNat/CBNAAT in Bengaluru?

The COVID-19 test was done free of cost earlier, but it now comes with a price, as private labs are involved in doing tests at airports and railway stations for high-risk individuals. The new order says these individuals must pay Rs 650 per test and the result will be out in 24 hours. The throat swabs will be collected on arrival for these individuals like pregnant women, children and people over 80 years of age.

Here is the list of Bengaluru's private labs doing COVID-19 test Real-Time RT-PCR:

Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sri Shankara Research Centre, Bangalore Central Diagnostic Lab, Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, #82, E.P.I.P. Area, Whitefield, Bangalore Syngene International Limited, Biocon Park, SEZ, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Phase IV, Bommasandra-Jigani Link Road, Bangalore Department of Lab Medicine, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, 258/A, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Hosur Road, Bangalore Aster Clinical Lab LLP, No 24, Venkatappa Road, Tasker Town, Vasanthanagar, Bangalore Microbiological Lab, 22-D 3, KIADB Industrial Area, 1st Phase, Kumbalagidu, Bangalore Hybrinomics Life Science and diagnostics LLP, Site No 50, Maruthi Township, B. Hanumanthanagar, Bileshivale, Doddagubbi Post, Bangalore XCyton Diagnostics Pvt Ltd –Molecular Diagnostic Services, #449, 10thCross, 4thphase, Peenya, Bangalore St. Johns Medical College and Hospital, Bangalore Sakra World Hospital Lab Services, Devarabeesanahalli VArthur Hobli, Bangalore Narayana Nethralaya, Department of Molecular Diagnostics, Bangalore Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, 154/11, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore Manipal Hospital, Bangalore

Here is the list of Bengaluru's private labs doing COVID-19 test – CB N AAT