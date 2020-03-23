Coronavirus testing centres in Bengaluru: Govt authorised diagnostic labs to test Covid-19

Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire and the mounting number of cases is creating a sense of panic among people. If you're showing mild symptoms of flu, it is advised to stay under quarantine and get tested duly to stay ahead of the curve. But if you're lost on how to go about getting tested for Covid-19, here's everything you need to know.

The Indian government is taking stern measures to contain the spread of the virus, and some states have even initiated a lockdown to aide that purpose. From advising people to maintain proper hygiene to asking everyone to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary to step out turning the busiest cities into eerie ghost towns, people showing symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath and flu are asked to come forward and get tested.

The Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) is also making all the efforts necessary to help people get tested for Covid-19. The ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava recent said that India is equipped to test 10,000 people each day. ICMR has approved 116 government laboratories and 6 private laboratories across the country to help in the fight against Covid-19. While 27 labs will soon be operational, 89 diagnostic centres are currently testing for the fatal disease.

Covid-19 labs in Bengaluru

If you're in Bengaluru looking for an authorised diagnostic lab to test for Covid-19 symptoms, there are three government labs and one private lab. Below are the details:

Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory: It is a private laboratory based in the heart of the city of Bengaluru. Located in Shivajinagar in Aanand Tower and in close proximity of Bowring Hospital, this lab can get you tested for Covid-19. The lab is open from 7 am to 7 pm and can be reached on toll-free number 1800 425 1974. The lab is about 1 km from MG Road Metro station and can be reached in about 10-15 minutes on foot.

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute: This is a government lab equipped for Covid-19 testing and it is located in KR Road, Bengaluru near City Market. The centre is in only 2 minutes walking distance from Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace and about 6 kilometres from MG Road Metro Station. The lab can be reached at 080 2670 1529.

Command Hospital (Air Force): Another govt-authorized diagnostic lab to carry out Covid-19 tents in Bengaluru. Located in Cambridge Layout, this centre is easily accessible for people nearby areas, including HAL, Indiranagar, Domlur and others. The lab can be reached at 080 2530 1215.

National Institute of Virology (Bangalore Field Unit): The third govt-authorized diagnostic lab for Covid-19 tests, which can be easily accessibly by the residents in nearby areas, including Jayanagar, BTM Layout, Bannerghatta road, Arekere, Madiwala and all the surrounding areas.

Coronavirus in India

India already has reported 360 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and at least 7 deaths due to the virus. On a global scale, the novel coronavirus has infected 3.7 lakh people and caused 13,049 deaths, which is an alarming sign despite the efforts to curb the virus. While the cure for coronavirus is still being developed, the best way people can stay protected is getting tested early on the onset of its symptoms and getting the necessary help. The Indian Council of Medical Research recently issued an updated set of guidelines to the private laboratories capping the cost of COVID-19 sample testing at Rs 4500, which should bring relief to a lot of folks.