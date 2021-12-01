Shaji Kailas was once the most valuable hitmaker in Mollywood, and he has made several blockbuster films like Narasimham, Commissioner, The King, Aaram Thampuran, and Chinthamani Kolacase. However, post-2010, the director failed to deliver superhits, and most of his movies failed to perform well at the box office. And now, Shaji Kailas is gearing up for a comeback with his new movie Kaduva, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. A first look teaser of the movie has been released today, and it is now receiving unanimously positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Prithviraj Sukumaran back in a mass role

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been playing characters with different dimensions over the past few years, and he has intentionally refrained from doing mass characters. However, when it comes to Kaduva, things are different, and the actor is playing an in-and-out mass role in this flick.

The teaser begins in a very interesting manner where Prithviraj Sukumaran's voice-over says that he believes in the rules of the Old Testament than the New Testament. Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, the character played by Prithviraj in the movie later says that he believes in an eye for eye, and teeth for teeth.

The teaser is stylishly made, and it carries that unique Shaji Kailas signature. With close up shots to powerful punches, the director assures that this movie will be a real treat for fans of Prithviraj.

The comeback of Shaji Kailas

Kaduva is widely considered the royal comeback of Shaji Kailas. The director is known for making movies with his heroes as superhumans, and the same pattern is expected in Kaduva as well. Moreover, Mollywood has been seeing so many realistic movies over the past few years, and audiences are also eagerly awaiting a change in making.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kaduva also stars Vivek Oberoi, Dileesh Pothan, Samyuktha Menon, Aju Varghese, and Rahul Madhav in other crucial roles.

Jinu V Abraham has written the script of Kaduva. The film is jointly produced by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon under the banner of Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions respectively.