It was in 2019 that Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with the movie Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. The film became a huge success at the box office, and Prithviraj, through this movie proved that he is an impeccable craftsman. And now, the actor is all set to direct and act in a series that is based on the life of India's 'Biscuit King' Rajan Pillai.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's new series

Acclaimed production house Yoodlee Films – the film production arm of Saregama will be producing this series which will be made in Hindi. It is still unclear whether this series will have a simultaneous Malayalam version. Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the role of Pillai in this series.

"The existence of light and darkness in human lives has always engaged me as an actor and director and this story has it all: ambition, success, a jet setting lifestyle and then a hubris induced fall that took a man from the zenith of corporate power to the depravity of a prison cell. All this at the age of 47. Even though he passed away in 1995, his story serves as a relevant example of how the effects of success and power blur the line of morality, to this generation. It will be very interesting to discover what made this charismatic personality tick and to relive his intriguing, complex life," said Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Saregama MD Vikram Mehra said that Rajan Pillai's wife Nina Pillai has full trust in them, and he also shared his excitement of Prithviraj acting and directing this series.

"I am especially grateful that Nina Pillai – Rajan's wife has trusted us with this project, and that we have the magnificent talent of Prithviraj Sukumaran headlining the project," added Mehra.

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Upcoming movies

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy with the filming of his new Mollywood movie Kaduva, directed by Shaji Kailas. The film is loosely based on the life of Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, a planter based in South Kerala.

Prithviraj Sukumaran will also commence the shooting of Empuraan, a sequel to Lucifer soon. The script of this movie will be penned by Murali Gopy, and Mohanlal will play the lead role in this film.