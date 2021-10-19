Prithviraj Sukumaran, one of the most valuable stars in Mollywood may soon share screen space with Prabhas, the rebel star of Tollywood. According to the latest reports, the makers of Salaar have apparently requested Prithviraj to play a crucial role in this movie. Even though the actor has not signed the movie, industry reports suggest that the 'Lucifer' director has given a green signal.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's friendship with Prashant Neel

It should be noted that Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a close rapport with Prashant Neel, director of Salaar. Moreover, Prithviraj Sukumaran's production company, 'Prithviraj Productions' had recently bought the distribution rights of KGF: Chapter 2 in Kerala, which stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

Even though an official confirmation is yet to be made, Prithviraj's possible inclusion in Salaar has already emerged as a talking topic in Mollywood. His fans are quite happy with the news, as it will mark the union of two superstars on screen, in an action-packed entertainer.

Salaar: A complete action entertainer for Prabhas fans

Salaar is one of the most anticipated movies in India, as it marks the union of Prabhas with Prashant Neel who has directed a classic action thriller like KGF. According to reports, Prabhas will be playing dual roles in this film, and it will be loaded with several high voltage action scenes.

The film produced under the banner 'Hombale Films' will also feature Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, and Madhu Guruswamy in other crucial roles.

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran is now awaiting the release of his new directorial venture Bro Daddy. Mohanlal is playing the lead role in this movie, while Prithviraj is apparently playing the role of his son. It has been recently reported that the film will have its direct release on Disney+Hotstar. However, an official confirmation regarding Bro Daddy's release is yet to be made.