Tollywood star Prabhas became a Pan-Indian superstar after the release of Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The stupendous success of these movies elevated the star power of Prabhas in all nooks of the nation, and as a result, all his upcoming movies are made with a huge budget, aimed at releasing in different Indian languages. Due to his elevating star power, all his upcoming movies have ravishing heroines.

International Business Times presents you with the list of four gorgeous ladies who will romance Prabhas in his upcoming movies.

Deepika Padukone in Project K

Project K is one of the most-anticipated projects in the Indian film industry. The film is expected to be a sci-fi thriller, and it will mark the first union of Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Project K will also feature Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in another crucial role. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this film is expected to narrate a never-seen concept before Indian audiences.

Shruti Haasan to romance Prabhas in Salaar

Prashanth Neel known for making the blockbuster movie KGF will be directing Prabhas in the movie Salaar. The film will be made with a staggering budget of Rs 150 crores, and it will feature Shruti Haasan playing the love interest of Prabhas. Touted to be a high-voltage action thriller, fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting to see their on-screen God beating up the baddies in style.

Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is a romantic film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film marks the return of Prabhas to the romantic genre after several years, and fans have a huge expectation regarding this project. Pooja Hegde is playing the role of heroine in this film, and a first look poster featuring Prabhas and the Maharshi actress had received positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

Kriti Sanon to share screen space with Prabhas in Adipurush

Another mega-budget movie of Prabhas which is currently in its making stages is Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film is apparently based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of Sita in this movie. Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the lead antagonist in Adipurush that is being made with a mammoth budget.