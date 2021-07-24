Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie Annaatthe has reached the final stage of shooting. The superstar is filming the last leg of the shooting in Chennai and soon the team will fly to Kolkata after which the post-production works begin.

Even as Rajini is working on Annaatthe, the pre-production works of his next film, directed by Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal fame. The movie, which is presently referred to as Thalaivar 169, is being funded by AGS Entertainment.

Now, the latest buzz about this project is that the makers have knocked the doors of a top Bollywood actress to play the female lead. Yes, Deepika Padukone has been approached for the heroine's character in Thalaivar 169.

Deepika Padukone had played the female lead in Rajinikanth's animation film Kochadaiiyaan. The movie had bombed at the box office and her role was badly presented. Later, she was reportedly approached for a few movies, but she did not take up.

Now, it has to be seen whether or not she accepts the offer this time. Nonetheless, the shooting is expected to begin in September.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor-filmmaker Dhanush will be directing his 170th film. The superstar's daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya will fund the project.

Deepika's Next Film with Prabhas Takes Off

The actress is returning to South film industry with Prabhas' untitled film, directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The movie has taken off on Saturday, 24 July. The first scene was shot on Mega Star Amitabh Bachchan.

"T 3976 - .. for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali #actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms, [sic]" he tweeted.

It is a bilingual film simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages.

Apart from the Prabhas-starrer, Deepika will be working in Shakun Batra's next film and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.