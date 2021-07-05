Kajal Aggarwal's chemistry with Prabhas had worked well in the movies like Darling in 2010 and Mr Perfect in 2011. There after they could not work together again. Although they shared a good rapport and friendship, date and other issues had kept them away from sharing screen space.

Will Kajal Accept The Offer?

It now looks like Kajal Aggarwal and Prabhas might work together again. The latest buzz in the Telugu media claim that she has been approached for a special number in the Baahubali star's next biggie. Whether or not she accepts the offer is a different matter alltogether, but the rumours of the actors possible working together have left fans erupt with joy.

Tamannaah, Mouni's Special Number

In Prashanth Neel's previous movie KGF: Chapter 1, Tamannaah Bhatia had done a special number and Mouni Roy had danced for the Hindi version of the song.

Kajal's Forthcoming Films

As of now, Kajal Aggarwal has plenty of movies in her kitty. Thanks to the Covid-19 lockdown, she could not complete most of the signed movies before her marriage to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. Her Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Queen remake Paris Paris have been delayed for over two years now.

She is working on Hey Sinamika, Chiranjeevi's Acharya, Venkat Prabhu's web series and a few other projects.

Salaar

On the other hand Salaar, the movie is scheduled for release in April 2022. The film has Shruti Haasan in the female lead. The principal photography was started in January 2021 and the shooting commenced towards the end of the month in Telangana.The lockdown has delayed all the activities around the film.

It will be simultaneously made in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Hombale Films is producing the film which has Ravi Basrur's music and Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography.