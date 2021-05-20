Prashanth Neel's formal announcement about working with Junior NTR in his next movie has thrilled the fans of the actor. They have overwhelmingly welcomed the news of the duo joining hands for the first time, but a section of cine-goers are not happy with the filmmaker working with the Tollywood star.

Neel's Tweet

"The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999 #NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother Dizzy symbol Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial . #HappyBirthdayNTR, [sic]" Neel tweeted on the occasion of Junior NTR's birthday.

However, the news has not taken the fans by a surprise as the rumours of the duo joining hands have been doing rounds for more than a year now. Nonetheless, NTR fans are happy and eagerly looking forward to the project.

An Action Extravaganza

Going by the line (The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood) written by Prashanth Neel in the tweet, it is clear that Neel is doing a genre that he has excelled at – the action genre.

However, the cine-goers from Kannada are upset with the director for picking a Telugu actor to a Kannada actor. They wonder whether the director could not find a suitable Sandalwood hero who would have done justice to the script. Check out select-few comments:

Harish: Maatru bhase bittavru mooru bittavrginta moorkaru

Prasanna S P: This as an offical RIP from @prashanth_neel to all our kannada people who thought he is our pride & built huge expectations on him @prashanth_neel

If u are really wanted to work in TFI, u should have made ur debut in TFI why the hell u used our kannada peoples emotion BETRAYER Yash 8105: I will unfollow u after KGF chapter 2 release.

Thanks for ugram & KGF.

Pls dont come back to karnataka , shift ur home to AP /Telangana

All the best

#KGFChapter2 #Dboss #VikrantRona ENJOY TODAY: Again! Pensive faceI don't know why

@prashanth_neel picks up Tollywood actors rather than kannada actors. And sorry to say that he can't find better actors than @tarak9999 & #Prabhas in sandalwood @NamCinema

However, the same kind of response was received by Prashanth Neel when he announced his project Salaar with Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2, which is scheduled for release in July, will be reportedly postponed to October. The lockdown across many states in the country is apparently forcing the makers to push its release, again.

Originally, KGF 2, which stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the leads, was supposed to be released in October 2020.