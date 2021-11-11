Vivek Oberoi was once considered a superstar material in Bollywood. However, due to various issues and an alleged clash with Salman Khan, Vivek failed to make it big in Bollywood, and he started appearing in South Indian movies in villain roles. However, Vivek's initial years in the South Indian industry were not that great, as his performances in movies like Vinaya Vidheya Rama received negative responses from all corners. Finally, the talented actor marked his presence felt in the South Indian industry by portraying the role of the lead antagonist in the movie Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Vivek Oberoi's Bobby: One of the iconic villains in Mollywood

In Lucifer, Vivek Oberoi played the role of Bobby, a handsome villain who locked horns with Superstar Mohanlal. Vivek's swag while portraying this role received positive responses from all corners, and he even won many accolades for this role.

And now, Vivek Oberoi is all set to do his next Mollywood movie. The new movie is titled 'Kaduva', and it is being directed by yesteryear hitmaker Shaji Kailas. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the lead role in Kaduva, which is touted to be a high voltage action thriller.

A photo of Vivek Oberoi from the sets of Kaduva has already gone viral on online spaces. In the picture, Vivek Oberoi can be seen sporting a thick mustache. As the image has gone viral on online spaces, netizens have started speculating that Vivek Oberoi will be playing the role of a police officer in this movie.

Kaduva: All you need to know

Kaduva marks the comeback of Shaji Kailas to Mollywood after a hiatus of several years. It should be noted that Shaji Kailas was once a hitmaker in the industry, and has delivered blockbuster movies like Commissioner, The King, Narasimham, and Aaram Thampuran.

In Kaduva, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing the role of Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, a planter based in Southern Kerala. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi, the supporting star cast includes Samyuktha Menon and Siddique.