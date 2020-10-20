Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor himself confirmed the news on his Facebook page and made it clear that he is asymptomatic. The actor contracted COVID during the shoot for Dijo Jose Antony's 'Jana Gana Mana'.

Prithviraj issues statement

On his Facebook post, Prithviraj revealed that he is keeping fine and is under self-isolation. He also urged his primary and secondary contacts to stay isolated.

"I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated.

Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested," wrote Prithviraj on his Facebook post. The Facebook post shared by Prithviraj has gone viral on online spaces, and fans are now wishing him a speedy recovery.

Prithviraj Sukumaran awaiting release of Aadu Jeevitham

It was during the initial days of the coronavirus outbreak that Prithviraj along with the crew of Aadu Jeevitham got trapped in Jordan for many weeks. However, Suresh Gopi MP who is also a top star in Mollywood intervened, and the crew soon reached India.

Upon reaching India, all the crew members underwent coronavirus tests, and everyone was tested negative.

Aadu Jeevitham is being directed by Blessy, and it is an adaption of the novel of the same name by Benyamin. In this movie, Prithviraj is playing the role of Najeeb, an immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia.